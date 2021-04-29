Michael Cohen: ‘Rudy Will Give Up Donald in a Heartbeat’

Michael Cohen, formerly a personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, predicted Thursday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that Rudy Giuliani would do what he did and turn on Trump.

Cohen said, “I told him was that Donald Trump doesn’t care about anyone or anything, that he will be the next one to be thrown under the bus, and that’s exactly what’s going to happen.”

He continued, “What happens is they may be starting the investigation, looking at things like the Ukrainian conversations between himself, Lev Parnas, and others. You may find out Jared Kushner was involved, or Don Junior or a host of other individuals in Trump’s orbit, and what happens then is that the Southern District, they end up expanding the probe.”

Cohen added, “You’re going to start to see a multitude of documents. You may even find out that Rudy was involved with Bill Barr in the remand of me the second time to prison based upon a Donald Trump communication. We have no idea how expansive this investigation is going to ultimately reveal itself because Rudy’s an idiot. That’s the problem. Rudy drinks too much. Rudy behaves in such an erratic manner that who knows what’s on those telephones or what’s on his computers?”

Anchor Alisyn Camerota asked, “Do you think that he would offer up information about President Trump, in other words, turn on Donald Trump?”

Cohen said, “First of all, you have to understand, there really is no relationship, nor has there ever been, between Rudy and Donald prior to Donald becoming president. Rudy didn’t like Donald, and Donald certainly didn’t like Rudy. So do I think Rudy will give up Donald in a heartbeat? Absolutely. He certainly doesn’t want to follow my path down into a 36-month sentence.”

He added, “Rudy has no interest in going to prison and spending the golden years of his life behind bars. That I’m certain of.”

