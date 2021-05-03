MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘Lie’ Trump Didn’t Lose ‘Fuels the Gravest Threat to Our Homeland Security’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said Monday on her show “Deadline” that the “lie” that former President Donald Trump did not lose the 2020 presidential election fueled “the gravest threat to our homeland security.”

Wallace said, “The danger to the country isn’t that the Republican Party has lost the way. The danger to the country is that the litmus test that…intersects with the domestic threat warning. It is in line with the ideology of those who represent the gravest threat to the homeland. So it is not just a cult around Donald Trump. It is around the lie that must be told so that he doesn’t look like the loser he is. And then that lie also intersects with the same ideology that threatens the homeland.”

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said, “When you allow an extreme fringe to take over your party, and emboldened by the fact that they’re supposed to lie, it is really not a good prescription for power going forward.”

Wallace said, “The lie fuels the gravest threat to our homeland security.”

Referring to the Arizona recount, Wallace added, “And the lie you talked about a room full of idiots, other rooms full of idiots are regaling the disgraced ex-president with stories about how goes the audit. I mean, if he’d spent that much time looking for COVID testing supplies, he might have been re-elected.”

