GOP Rep. Fallon: Biden Has Made Taxpayers Complicit in Funding the ‘Greatest Human Trafficking and Sexual Slavery Operation’ in History

Tuesday, during an appearance on Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5, Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) criticized the lack of action from the Biden administration on the border crisis, which he explained has profound consequences for the country.

After detailing his own experience related to the border crisis and the types of individuals he observed coming into the United States and the government assistance they were apparently receiving, he said President Joe Biden had made American taxpayers “complicit” in funding serious wrongdoing.

“[B]ecause of Joe Biden, the United States taxpayer is complicit in funding the greatest human trafficking and sexual slavery operation in the history of the world,” he said. “The media just look the other way because there is a Democrat in the White House, which is insane. It has to stop. And furthermore, another reason the cartels love mass unlawful migration is because it takes about half of our border patrol agents off of the border and into these storage facilities where they are literally babysitting, changing diapers and makes it that much easier to smuggle in fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine — which is all, if you asked the DEA, all of that is on the rise.”

“So, it hurts our country in so many ways,” Fallon added. “And yet, Biden doesn’t want to be held to account. He doesn’t want to talk about it at all. Kamala Harris, who was going to be the border czar, hasn’t had a press conference or been to the border in the 41 days she has been the border czar. So, they’re just hoping it will go away. It is our job to make sure the American people know the truth because we’re ripping our country apart. We’re already a debtor nation. We can’t even pay our own bills, never mind the hundreds of thousands of folks that come in. And incidentally, Jeff, this is an inexhaustible supply of human beings. There are thirty-four-and-a-half million that live in those three little Central American countries.”

