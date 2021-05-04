Gov. Noem Encourages Laid-Off Law Enforcement to Come to South Dakota

Monday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) followed up on a pledge she made months ago calling for laid-off law enforcement, specifically 200 police officers in Seattle, to give her state of South Dakota a look when seeking out new employment.

According to Noem, South Dakota is a place where law enforcement is respected.

“Listen, Sean, we are supporting law enforcement officers,” Noem said to Fox News Channel’s Sean Hannity. “We’re supporting the men in that mountain because of our history. We saw last year riots and protests in cities all across this country, still seeing them today, the violence on our streets that is endangering so many people. We did a national campaign of law enforcement officers, asked them that if they wanted to live in a state where they were respected to come to South Dakota.”

