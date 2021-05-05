GOP Rep. Van Drew: Border Crisis ‘Everything that Is Wrong with Public Policy’

During a Wednesday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) sounded off on the ongoing crisis at the United States’ border with Mexico.

According to Drew, the situation at the border is “everything that is wrong with public policy.”

“[T]his is everything that is wrong with public policy. This policy, towards the border, doesn’t have one good aspect about it,” Van Drew asserted. “Number one, we are hurting kids literally as you just explained. I mean, the drug cartels taking advantage of this. Children are being used and sold. They are being sexually abused. They are dying in certain cases. There’s disease. There are so many problems just with the children alone. And supposedly, this was an administration that was concerned about a more humane way of dealing with the problem, yet before, we had an agreement with the Northern Triangle, we had an agreement with Mexico, we were making sure that we had strong borders and continuing to build the wall.”

“Let me be clear — a country, in order to be strong, in order to be independent, and even in order to properly help others, must have strong and good borders,” he continued. “You just can’t have people bleeding into your country from all over the world. And these people really are coming from all over the world. We are spending money on flying them around. We’re spending money on putting them up in different places — hotels, et cetera. We just did a bill recently — I don’t know if you noticed, Maria, that would provide legal facilities for them. And that bill, which unfortunately passed, I voted against it, would be another billion dollars, all in all, to do that if it passes through the Senate. We are breaking the rule of law. It is just everything, that is wrong. I don’t know how you could do much more that would be much worse.”

