Cuellar: Biden Admin. Playing ‘Shell Game’ on Unaccompanied Minors

During a portion of an interview aired on Thursday’s “NBC Nightly News,” Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) stated that the Biden administration is engaging in a “shell game” on unaccompanied migrant children in Border Patrol custody in Donna, TX by simply moving children from Border Patrol facilities to facilities “next door” that are run by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Cuellar said, “What they’re doing now is they’re moving the kids from the Border Patrol tents over to next door to the HHS facility. With all due respect, it’s all a shell game.”

