Scarborough: GOP Making Liz Cheney an Alternative for ‘Conservatives’ Like Me

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Thursday weighed in on the growing sentiment for Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) ouster as the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference. The push is in response to her continued opposition to former President Donald Trump following the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

“It’s very funny,” Scarborough began. “I keep seeing these liberals writing op-eds going, ‘We don’t like you, Liz Cheney. What you’re doing is a good thing, but we don’t like you.’ The Cheneys don’t give a damn whether liberals like them or not. You don’t call Dick Cheney, her father, a war criminal for like two decades and then like worry about whether Liz Cheney is liking you or not. She doesn’t. Like, Liz is doing this because this is what Liz believes.”

Scarborough then lamented that his former party just keeps “turning” toward Trump. He suggested the GOP is “playing right into Liz Cheney’s hands” by making her an alternative that conservative voters like himself could vote for.

“They just keep turning that golf cart in towards Donald Trump,” Scarborough stated. “Nobody has ever jerked it the other way.”

“And I just wonder if they’re not playing right into Liz Cheney’s hands, ultimately, by making her actually the alternative that people like me and suburban voters in Atlanta and suburban voters in Maricopa County don’t look at Liz Cheney and say, ‘Oh, OK, there’s somebody that believes in small government, there’s somebody that believes in traditional foreign policy. Yeah, sounds OK to me.'”

