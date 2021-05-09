Clyburn: GOP’s Liz Cheney Purge Is ‘Classic Cancel Culture’

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that if the Republican Party removes Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) from her leadership role, it would be “classic cancel culture.”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “Let’s talk about the big lie which you just brought up and what’s happening across the aisle in the House. Republicans are set to remove Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her leadership role because of her refusal to spread President Trump’s big lie that the election was stolen. These inarguably more conservative than Elise Stefanik poised to replace her. It seems to be about whether or not she’s willing to spread the lie about the election. What’s your take on all this?”

Clyburn said, “That’s exactly what this is about. You know, I don’t agree with Liz much politically, but, you know, that’s how we grow as a country. This whole thing that everybody ought to be in lockstep that is what leads people to destruction. People ought to have a diversity of thought. Diversity is very, very important through gender and sometimes race and also about strength. I want to see a strong Republican Party. My parents were Republicans, and I would love to see this party, but this Republican Party today is showing so much dishonor to the people who made it possible. The people down from Abraham Lincoln kept this party alive on the basis of anti-slavery, which itself was a big lie, and now they are perpetuating it. Now, they talk a lot about cancel culture. This is a classic cancel culture. They are perpetuating that which they argued that they are against.”

