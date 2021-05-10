CNN’s Lemon: If You’re Going to Talk about Believing Science, ‘Get Back to Your Life’ if You’re Vaccinated

On Monday’s “CNN Tonight,” host Don Lemon said that people who have said they believe science and scientists “must believe in the science and scientists as well” on the effectiveness of vaccines, and if you’re fully vaccinated, “you should trust in that science as well and get back to your life.” Lemon further stated that “we cannot be afraid to go back into normal society. It defies reality. It defies logic.”

Lemon said that he wears a mask around other people even though he’s fully vaccinated out of respect for how people feel or for others who might have underlying conditions or aren’t fully vaccinated. He then turned to his mother, who he said still hasn’t gotten a chipped tooth fixed at the dentist or travelled even though she’s fully vaccinated.

Lemon then stated, “[I]f you are going to say, during the entire pandemic…I believe in the science and the scientists, then now, on this side of the pandemic, then you must believe in the science and scientists as well, who are saying to you, if you’re fully vaccinated, you don’t have to wear a mask outside. If you want to travel, you can, wear a mask, follow the protocols. But it is 99.99 or whatever percent chances that you won’t get the COVID — you won’t get COVID, then you should trust in that science as well and get back to your life. My mom is a woman of a certain age. I don’t know how much time any of us has. I could walk out here and get hit by a bus. I’m — I want to live my life. I want to see my loved ones. So, can we get back to some semblance of normalcy? And we cannot be afraid to go back into normal society. It defies reality. It defies logic.”

Fellow host Chris Cuomo stated that the “messaging about the vaccine has not been good enough. They still make you feel like it’s not like every other vaccine that you’ve ever had in your life where you may still get it, you should still wear a mask, you can still have enough to be contagious, you could still spread it. I get why people like your mom and my mom did not feel the confidence that we were supposed to have in getting this vaccine, and I still don’t think they’re allowing those numbers and the science to rule, and they’re giving people with vaccines even more latitude, especially now that you have people who don’t want to get it.”

