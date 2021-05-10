Weingarten: ‘Everybody Can Be Back’ in School Now, ‘I Hope’ We’ll Be 100% Back in September

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten stated that every student can be back in school full time and that she hopes that in September, everyone will be back in school full time. Weingarten also said she hopes Fox says to those who don’t want to get vaccinated, “why don’t you and I do things together to get our kids back to school?”

Weingarten said, “We believe that the conditions have changed now so that everybody can be back in full time.”

Later, host Martha MacCallum asked, “You said it’s time to go back. So, are teachers going to require that all the students are vaccinated? And when is that going to be? Are you going to have everyone back in September, 100%, in class, five days a week?”

Weingarten responded, “I hope so.”

Weingarten further stated that she won’t require that all students be vaccinated, “But that’s why you have to still have some mitigation. Because it’s only emergency use vaccination right now.”

She added, “I would hope Fox says to all these people that don’t want the vaccines, that think there’s a problem, why don’t you and I do things together to get our kids back to school? This is what we need to do. We have to stop the misinformation, we have to stop the disinformation, we have to stop the chaos.”

