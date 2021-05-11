Ernst: American Taxpayers Funded Wuhan Lab Research

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) reacted to a report saying China is preparing biological weapons for World War III.

According to Ernst, American taxpayers have been funding research at a lab in Wuhan, China, which is believed to be where the coronavirus originated. She called on President Joe Biden to hold the Asian superpower accountable by “demanding answers.”

“Unfortunately, we know that the Chinese have destroyed a number of documents. We may never get to the bottom of this, but what we can do is certainly make sure that this never reoccurs,” Ernst emphasized. “One fact that we do know is that American taxpayer dollars actually went to the Wuhan lab to help fund different types of research, and that was not known by American taxpayers. We have uncovered that. We need to make sure that the NIH is not funding projects in red China. Very important that we don’t do this again.”

She added, “What we see in this administration, of course, crickets. Certainly, President Biden needs to be pushing back against the Chinese demanding answers, and, yet, we have heard nothing from this administration addressing the Chinese and the issue.”

