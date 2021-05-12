Biden: Women Can’t Go Back to Work ‘Because All the Daycare Centers Are Closed’

During a portion of an interview with MSNBC released on Wednesday, President Joe Biden blamed the fact that women aren’t able to rejoin the workforce on the fact that “all the daycare centers are closed, they’re out of business.”

Biden said, “I want to get a bipartisan deal on as much as we can get a bipartisan deal on, and that means roads, bridges, broadband, all — infrastructure. But I’m not giving up on the fact that we have two million women not able to go back to work because all the daycare centers are closed, they’re out of business.”

