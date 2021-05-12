Tim Scott: Defunding the Police ‘the Dumbest I’ve Ever Heard’

Tuesday on “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) criticized the growing sentiment around the United States to defund the police.

After praising law enforcement, Scott said the push to defund police departments is “the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard my whole life.” He emphasized the importance of police departments having more funding to obtain the proper equipment and money for training.

“Having run a county with a sheriff’s department myself previously, it’s really important for us to make sure they have the tools necessary,” Scott stated.

“[T]he way I deal with the defund the police — it’s the dumbest thing I`ve ever heard my whole life,” he added. “Having [grown] up in a single-parent household and poverty, we always want police officers around when necessary, especially to keep our moms safe. So, that’s really important. So, that is off the table, from my opinion. And we need to provide more resources, more money — bottom line when I say resources, I mean money — coming into especially our smaller departments and even our mid-size departments so that the training to intervene and the training on de-escalation, all those training dollars are incredibly important. We don’t need less money for the police. We need more.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent