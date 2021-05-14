Kinzinger: GOP Going with ‘Loser President’ Trump Is Not Providing a ‘Path to the Future’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Friday on ABC’s “The View” that the Republican Party was “not providing people any kind of a path to the future” with its continued support of former President Donald Trump as a leader.

Co-host Joy Behar asked, “Do you agree that Trump is the leader of the Republican Party first of all, and the GOP is united behind him?”

Kinzinger said, “Yes, I guess he is the leader of the party at the moment. I don’t agree we’re all unified behind him.”

Co-host Ana Navarro asked, “Kicking out Liz Cheney was the GOP’s transparent attempt to align with Trump in hopes of winning back the House in 2022, but it’s given her a massive platform, and now she’s making the media rounds, including on Fox News yesterday, today she’s on CNN insisting the election was not stolen, could her removal backfire, especially with Republican women because of the way she was ousted?”

Kinzinger said, “I certainly believe that. I believe that by basically de-platforming Liz they’ve actually given her a massive platform. She would tell the truth, obviously, when asked about it, but as conference chair, she took into account the whole needs of the conference. Now she’s basically out there independently saying what needs to be said, finding whatever media outlet she wants to go on, and I think telling the truth. I think they actually created their worst enemy in creating her, in de-platforming her.”

He added, “And I’ll say this, too. You know, people look to us for honesty. People look to us for answers. And when we just kind of go back to the past and go with a loser president that lost and lost the House for us and lost the Senate, that’s not providing people any kind of a path to the future. And standing up and being sane in the Republican Party, which I appreciate you saying at the beginning, that’s not anything heroic. That’s what people expect of us. Unfortunately, there’s just not many of us doing that at the moment.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN