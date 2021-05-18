Murkowski on Trump Appearance Before 1/6 Commission: ‘He’s Obviously a Very Key Individual’

Senator Lisa Murkowski (R- AK) told CNN’s Manu Raju on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump was a “key individual” when asked if he should testify before a commission investigating the January 6 Capitol riots.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Tuesday he does not support the legislation to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the events of January 6 because the scope is too narrow.

Republicans have suggested broadening the probe to include riots that took place last summer in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

Murkowski said, “I will look to what he has stated in terms of how broad it needs to be. If you’re really making this a very broad brush approach, it might be difficult to really get value from a specific type of commission. But again, I think this is something where you need to look closely to the details and how it’s configured.”

Raju asked, “Do you think former President Trump should talk to this commission,” Raju asked, “and detail what was happening on that day?”

Murkowski responded, “If you put together a commission that is focused on the events of January 6th, I think he’s obviously a very key individual,” Murkowski responded.

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN