Rhodes: AOC’s Position on Israel ‘the Overton Window Shifting’ – More Vocal Pressure from Left on Israel Than Under Obama

During an interview with NPR released on Friday, former Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes said that there is more vocal pressure from the left on Israel and cited Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) position as an example of “the Overton window shifting before your eyes.”

Rhodes stated, “Look, when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is staking out her position on this, that’s the Overton window shifting before your eyes.”

He also said, “And therefore, it’s going to be harder to just stick to the old line of essentially unquestioning support for the policies of the Israeli government.” And “It’s just simply a fact that there was never this kind of pressure vocally from the left on issues related to Israel during the Obama years.”

