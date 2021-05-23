Booker: ‘Outrageous and Unacceptable’ Republicans Blocking 1/6 Commission

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that it was “outrageous and unacceptable” that Republican senators were not backing legislation to create a commission to investigate the January 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I have to ask you about the January 6 commission that Senate Republicans are throwing cold water on the notion of creating this bipartisan commission. They argue it would be redundant. There are already hearings and investigations going on into the insurrection. What’s your response to that?”

Booker said, “I have seen bipartisan commission commissions over tragic days in our country, unfortunately. We all know the extraordinary job done after 9/11. I was on the Senate floor when it was laid siege to, where they had to escape the vice president of the United States, as people were chanting to hang him. As we saw, as we fled the Senate floor, I saw police officer after police officer, three officers severely injured. Ultimately one from New Jersey was killed, Brian Sicknick. To say this wasn’t one of America’s most shameful days as Confederate flags and anti-Semitic slogans were waved triumphantly in our most civic sacred place is to me outrageous and unacceptable. We should be coming together in a bipartisan way to do a thorough investigation to make sure that the second time in American history that our Capitol was taken is the last time, and that the deaths and injuries of officer we should honor them by coming together and doing the necessary investigation.”

