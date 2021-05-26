Jim Jordan, Mark Meadows Predict 2024 Trump Presidential Run

Tuesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” both Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and former White House chief of staff Jim Jordan predicted former President Donald Trump would seek another term as president in 2024.

“I think he is,” Jordan said. “Every time I speak to him, it — he says that he wants to run. He plans to run, I think, but he hasn’t fully committed that yet. But I certainly hope he does because no president has done more of what he said he would do than President Trump. Best president I think we’ve ever had. Keeping his word, doing what he said, doing what he was elected to do. That’s the kind of individual we need in the White House, and that’s the kind of individual that our adversaries respected because they knew he was putting America’s interests first and standing strong for the principles that matter.”

Jordan’s former House Freedom Caucus colleague Meadows agreed with Jordan’s prediction.

“Listen, Sean, when he came down that escalator, the left has been going after him attack after attack after attack, from Russia hoax to impeachment,” Meadows said. “Now, we’re even still seeing it in New York City. Here’s what I will say is, the American people want him to run. I believe he’ll run. And at the end of the day, it’s a time for choosing, and the American people will choose Donald Trump.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor