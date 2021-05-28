GOP Rep. Banks: If We Have 9/11-Style Commission, It Should Be on COVID Origins – Biden Killed Probe to Be Soft on China

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) argued that if there is going to be a 9/11-style commission in Congress on anything, “it should be about the origins of the coronavirus and the negligence on the part of the Chinese Communist Party and those in our own government” and that President Joe Biden killed the Trump administration’s probe into COVID-19’s origins because Democrats “are wholly owned by big tech and the multinational corporations on Wall Street who profit from a cozy relationship with China.”

Banks stated, “First of all, we now know that China and the W.H.O. lied about human-to-human transfer of the coronavirus, going all the way back, they knew in November of 2019 that human-to-human transfer occurred and they lied it. And that’s why, secondly, we should demand in Congress, if we’re going to form a 9/11-style commission on anything it should be about the origins of the coronavirus and the negligence on the part of the Chinese Communist Party and those in our own government that allowed the coronavirus to spread and become a worldwide pandemic like it did.”

He continued, “But third, the big takeaway here…the Democrat Party and Joe Biden cannot afford for a commission like that to occur. This is why they killed the Pompeo probe into the origins. Because the Democrat Party and Joe Biden today are wholly owned by big tech and the multinational corporations on Wall Street who profit from a cozy relationship with China.”

