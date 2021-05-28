Mayorkas: ‘We’re Taking a Very Close Look’ at International Vaccine Passports

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Friday told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that President Joe Biden’s administration is “taking a very close look” at requiring vaccine passports for international travel as countries open back up.

Mayorkas emphasized that the “underlying point here” is that “everyone should get vaccinated.”

GMA host Michael Strahan asked, “Could we see vaccine passports to travel internationally either into or out of the U.S.?”

“We’re taking a very close look at that,” Mayorkas responded. “You know, one of our principles that has guided us throughout this pandemic is the value of diversity, equity and inclusion, and making sure that any passport that we provide for vaccinations is accessible to all and that no one is disenfranchised. And so we’re taking a very close look at that.”

“There’s an underlying point here, of course, which is everyone should get vaccinated,” he added.

A DHS spokesperson clarified to Axios that “there will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential.”

“We’ve always said we’re looking at how we can ensure Americans traveling abroad have a quick and easy way to enter other countries,” the spokesperson added in the statement given to Axios. “That’s what the Secretary was referring to; ensuring that all U.S. travelers will be able to easily meet any anticipated foreign country entry requirements.”

