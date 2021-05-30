GOP Rep. Turner on COVID-19: ‘The Chinese Government Needs to Be Held Accountable’

In an appearance on this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) called for the Chinese Communist Party to “be held accountable” for the leaking of COVID-19 from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Turner argued that “everything points” to the virus leaking from the Wuhan lab, adding that had the virus leaked from an American lab and had similar effects as COVID-19, there would have been “protests all around the world in all capitals.”

“It shows the fear of coming to the conclusion of what China has been doing,” Turner told host Maria Bartiromo.

“We certainly are seeing the effects of this where, you know, unbelievable deaths have occurred and incredible impacts to the economy. The Chinese government needs to be held accountable,” he continued. “Certainly, everything points to the Wuhan lab. We need to get to the bottom of it, and, certainly, the intelligence community needs to be held accountable for bringing forth the information so that we can have a very public debate on holding China accountable.”

The Ohio Republican lawmaker called into question the unwillingness of President Joe Biden’s administration to investigate the origins of the virus and the United States’ involvement.

