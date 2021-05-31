Cotton: If China Keeps Covering Up, It’s ‘Reasonable’ to Conclude Virus Came from Lab

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) argued that if China continues to cover up the origins of COVID-19, “it’s reasonable for the American people to draw the conclusion that China is covering up an accident in those labs.”

Cotton said, “I think all of the evidence points towards those labs in Wuhan, and if we find out that that’s the origins of this virus, then China really needs to pay. They haven’t paid enough yet for unleashing this plague on the world. I don’t think that China’s going to reveal what happened in those labs anytime soon. I think they’re going to continue to try to cover it up, and if that’s the case, I think it’s reasonable for the American people to draw the conclusion that China is covering up an accident in those labs.”

