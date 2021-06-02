COVID Origin Investigator: Anyone Doing Science and Tech Exchange in China Can’t Ensure They Aren’t ‘Working with the Chinese Military’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State David Feith, who investigated the lab leak theory on the origin of COVID-19, said that governments, educational institutions, and companies can’t be sure that they aren’t unknowingly working with China’s military if they’re doing science and technology exchange in China.

Feith stated, “[T]here isn’t a government in the world or a university or a company that can be assured if they’re doing science and technology exchange in China that they’re not perhaps unwittingly working with the Chinese military, and that’s very important.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett