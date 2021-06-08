Capito: ‘We Offered’ Biden ‘Basically What He Asked’ on Infrastructure Spending – His Last Offer ‘Had Four Tax Increases’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) stated that during negotiations over an infrastructure package, “we offered the president basically what he asked us to do the first time we met with him, which was a trillion dollars over eight years, including baseline spending.” And that despite Republicans drawing a red line on tax increases, “the last offer that I got from the president had four tax increases in it.”

Capito said, “Well, the president ended the talks today with me on a very cordial call. I am extremely disappointed. Because we offered the president basically what he asked us to do the first time we met with him, which was a trillion dollars over eight years, including baseline spending. And that it wouldn’t include a tax increase, and those were our — that was our red line, not his. And the last offer that I got from the president had four tax increases in it. And it also was much closer in numbers than what the White House is putting out right now. So, I’m disappointed with that.”

Capito later added that Biden’s staff later walked back the one trillion over eight years number and said that all the spending had to be new, and there were disagreements with the White House on what counts as infrastructure.

