Blackburn: ‘Zuckerberg Should Be Called to Testify’ on Emails with Fauci

On Wednesday’s “Fox Business Tonight,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg should testify before Congress on Facebook’s correspondence with White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on Facebook’s handling of posts on coronavirus.

Blackburn said, “When you look at the suppression of information and the thwarting of Secretary Pompeo, we’ll pick that up at Judiciary Committee. Then you have Commerce Committee that oversees big tech. And when you find out and see this email trail between Dr. Fauci and his team and Mark Zuckerberg and his team where they’re really running a PR strategy and cherry-picking data and stats to build a narrative that they want to say. Dr. Fauci was covering himself and protecting himself, not the American people. That needs to be investigated. What happened with his agency and the Wuhan lab, that needs to be investigated. Of course, if there was a lab leak why the investigation from the State Department was thwarted. So you’ve got a myriad of oversight committees that need to be involved in figuring out. That is the course of action, getting to the bottom of this. And why did they choose when they knew it could have been a lab leak to hide it from the American people? Why did they keep changing the narrative as to what you should and shouldn’t do?”

She added, “Mark Zuckerberg should be called to testify on this issue.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett