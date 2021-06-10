GOP Rep. Donalds: Black America Is Struggling Under Biden Economic Policies

Representative Byron Donalds (R-FL) said Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that President Joe Biden’s economic policies are hurting Black America.

Bartiromo asked, “Your thoughts on how Black America is faring under Trump versus Biden.”

Donalds said, “Honestly, I think I equate it to the same way any American would. The reality is this, what you need is an economy that is open. That’s No. 1. The second thing you need is you need communities that are safe. You cannot grow your enterprise. You cannot have a robust economy whether you’re talking about an urban corridor or a suburban corridor if you don’t have simple public safety and you don’t have a growing economy. This inflation number, which we’re probably going to hear in about 50 minutes now, is a disaster for low-income families. Whether you’re black, white or hispanic, it doesn’t matter because your dollars don’t go as far.”

He added, “Black America or any segment of America is struggling under this president because our economy is not nearly where it should be. People are sitting at home, and they’re getting paid for not working by this administration, and that does not help people grow and thrive. Adding to the fact that this administration blocked young kids from going to school and frankly those kids who happen to be blocked, more of a proportion of our country tends to be young black kids. How does that help them not being in the classroom? This is what is going on right now, and these are the things I would seek to change.”

