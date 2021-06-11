Meghan McCain: Harris ‘Sounded Like a Moron’ Discussing Immigration

Meghan McCain said Friday on ABC’s “The View” that during an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, Vice President Kamala Harris “sounded like a moron” when asked why she has not gone to the given she had been tasked by President Joe Biden to address the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

McCain said, “Vice President Harris was in Guatemala this week telling people seeking asylum in the U.S. not to come, warning they’ll be sent back. She’s also taking heat for not visiting our own border yet, saying she’ll go at some point. Even some fellow Democrats think she’s handling this crisis wrong. I thought she sounded like a moron when she was talking to Lester Holt. Her nervous laugh is making me nervous that she doesn’t know what she’s doing. What do you think of all of it?”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) said, “I think we have a humanitarian crisis at our southern border, and we need to make sure that immigrants are not flowing up through Mexico to the southern border without going through the proper processes. In the past administration, we did have policies put into place where if they were seeking asylum from another country, they could apply within their home countries for that asylum in the United States. We worked with Mexico to make sure that they were housing those immigrants in Mexico so they could go through the process to enter into the United States through the proper channels. Vice President Harris, I hope she does visit the southern border very, very soon. It’s imperative. The longer she waits, the harder it is for her to explain why she hasn’t gone to view the crisis herself and form her own opinions about what’s going on. I would encourage her to go soon, and let’s figure out a solution.”

