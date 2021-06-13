Ron Johnson: ‘Unequal Administration of Justice’ Toward BLM Rioters, Capitol Rioters ‘Highly Alarming’

Sunday on Fox News Channel’s “Life, Liberty & Levin,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) voiced his concern over the “unequal administration of justice” when it comes to Black Lives Matter rioters and rioters at the U.S. Capitol.

According to Johnson, the difference between the application of justice toward the different rioters is “highly alarming.” He argued the bias in the media prevents people from questioning the different narratives.

“This is highly alarming,” Johnson emphasized. “Every American should be concerned when we see the unequal administration of justice. And it is not just within the Justice Department, but it’s also within our media. I mean, how many reports have you seen — I know people like you have shown it, Tucker has shown these videos of people being beaten to a pulp during the summer riots, and it doesn’t even get covered. They want to sweep over 500 riots that injured over 2,000 law enforcement officials, up to $2 billion of property damage — they want to sweep all of that under the rug and just concentrate on what we all condemn, by the way, what happened to the Capitol. I was not happy with that. I found that violence repugnant; the racial slurs repulsive. You know, I condemned those actions. I want those individuals prosecuted to the full extent of the law. But I don’t want the media, and I don’t want Democrats and politicians painting with a broad brush that just because, you know, a couple of hundred people assaulted law enforcement, that somehow 75 million Americans that voted for Donald Trump are somehow suspected domestic terrorists and if given the chance, they’d be armed instruction is as well.”

He added, “The bottom line — the bias in the media prevents, I think, an awful lot of people questioning this, but we’ve written that letter, and we’ve certainly put the attorney general and other officials on notice that we are going to be monitoring this and people need to be treated fairly.”

