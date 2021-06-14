Tom Cotton Threatens to Hold Up Military Promotions over Critical Race Theory ‘Indoctrination’

Monday on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) raised the possibility of using military promotions, typically confirmed by the U.S. Senate on a voice vote, as a tool to halt the practice of indoctrinating military personnel with so-called critical race theory.

“The secretary of defense last week acknowledged on the record that our troopers should not be indoctrinated with this kind of critical race theory nonsense,” he said. “Furthermore, Laura, I’d say that every year, we confirm on voice vote in the Senate tens of thousands of military officers’ promotions, from first lieutenant on up.”

“That includes a couple of hundred generals every year,” Cotton added. “We don’t have to rubber-stamp those. We can examine them more closely. We can see if these generals have been dancing to the tune of the political appointees of the Biden administration, now contrary to the exact direction of the secretary of defense last week. Perhaps we need to start taking a little more careful look at what these generals have been tolerating or even promoting in their commands.”

