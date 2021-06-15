McCarthy Vows to Remove ‘Anti-American’ Ilhan Omar off Foreign Affairs Committee if GOP Wins House

During a Tuesday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) promised that if the GOP wins the House, he would not allow Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to serve on the Foreign Affairs Committee.

McCarthy pointed out that Omar has made “antisemitic” remarks in the past, adding “she’s anti-American now” that she is equating the United States and Israel to terrorist organizations.

After calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs, McCarthy promised he would take action if the GOP is “fortunate enough to have the majority.”

“I think Nancy Pelosi should remove Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee,” McCarthy outlined. “This is an individual that has not once but on numerous occasions been antisemitic. Her own entire Congress had to rebuke her in the last one. But she’s not just antisemitic. She’s anti-American now. She’s equating America to Taliban, to Hamas. She’s discrediting our greatest ally in the Middle East, Israel, the only democracy.”

He added, “I will promise you this. If we are fortunate enough to have the majority, Omar would not be serving on Foreign Affairs — or anybody that has an antisemitic, anti-American view. That is not productive, and that is not right.”

