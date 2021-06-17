Cher: I’m Vaccinated but Still Feel Like I ‘Need to Wear a Mask Outside’

Wallace said, “Me too.”

Cher said, “Yeah. I just feel — you know, and I’ve been vaccinated and all that, but I have that just little eh. I don’t know how long. But also I have to tell you something, wearing a mask is so cool for me. I get to go anywhere, and nobody knows who I am.”

While discussing donating a million dollars to a vaccination van, Cher said, “You know what? I was afraid, too. I was a late vaccine -er. I was just like, ‘Oh, do I want to do this? Then I thought, well, you’re just so stupid. You have to do this.’ Then everybody I knew — I just took everybody that I knew and forced them.”

Wallace said, “There’s this comfort in numbers.”

