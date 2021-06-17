Cher: I’m Vaccinated but Still Feel Like I ‘Need to Wear a Mask Outside’

Singer and actress Cher said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that she still wanted to wear a mask even though she was vaccinated for coronavirus.
Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “I want to talk about everything you are doing, but how is your life? Is life back the normal for you?”
Cher said, “Well, you know, I still feel like I need to wear a mask when I go outside. I just have that feeling.”
Wallace said, “Me too.”
Cher said, “Yeah. I just feel — you know, and I’ve been vaccinated and all that, but I have that just little eh. I don’t know how long. But also I have to tell you something, wearing a mask is so cool for me. I get to go anywhere, and nobody knows who I am.”
While discussing donating a million dollars to a vaccination van, Cher said, “You know what? I was afraid, too. I was a late vaccine -er. I was just like, ‘Oh, do I want to do this? Then I thought, well, you’re just so stupid. You have to do this.’ Then everybody I knew — I just took everybody that I knew and forced them.”
Wallace said, “There’s this comfort in numbers.”
