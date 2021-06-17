Hawley: SCOTUS Decision to Reject Obamacare Challenge ‘Dubious’ — ‘Not Surprised’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court rejecting a challenge to Obamacare by ruling it lacked the standing to bring a suit against the law.

Hawley said he is “not surprised” by the “dubious” decision to uphold Obamacare because the Supreme Court had telegraphed its decision beforehand.

“I’m not surprised at the decision today,” Hawley emphasized. “The court has telegraphed that they were likely to head down this route. What happened today was the court decided there wasn’t standing, that the states that sued didn’t have standing. You know, I think that’s probably a dubious decision. I mean, the court — as Justice Alito points out in dissent — the court has allowed standing in cases like this many, many other times. So, I think that distinction is probably not a well-founded one, but I can’t say I’m surprised by this result.”

Host Dana Perino asked what is next for the GOP following the ruling.

“What we’ve got to do is we’ve got to make sure health care actually can be more affordable to folks and cover people with pre-existing conditions but at the same time allow people more choices in health care plans, get the cost of health care down, and we’ve seen that’s the absolute pressing need,” Hawley advised. “Health care costs are way too expensive; they continue to go up along with inflation and the rest of the economy. So right now, the focus needs to be on getting costs down, on making choice available to more and more Americans while we protect those with pre-existing conditions, and we can do all those things, Dana.”

