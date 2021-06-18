Cotton: A Lot of Dem Voting Rights Expansion Would Be Ruled ‘Unconstitutional’ by SCOTUS

Friday, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) sounded off on Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) proposed compromise to the Democrats’ bill to expand voting rights.

Cotton said on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom” that, if passed, “there is no doubt” the Democrats’ bill would go to the U.S. Supreme Court, which he said would strike down “a lot” of the bill as “unconstitutional.”

“There is no doubt this would go to the Supreme Court. I think a lot of the bill would be struck down as unconstitutional,” Cotton advised. “The states have primary authority under our Constitution to regulate our election systems, and in most states like mine, it goes on down to the counties where counties are primarily responsible for the administration of elections. That is a virtue of our system. That is not a flaw in our system.”

“But there are provisions in the bill that wouldn’t be struck down by the Supreme Court that are still massively unpopular. This bill would require taxpayer funding of politician’s campaigns. Most politicians for Congress or especially for the Senate would get hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to fund attack ads on opponents. I doubt many Americans are in favor of subsidizing political attack ads with politicians with whom they disagree,” he concluded.

