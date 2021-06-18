San Francisco Supervisor: ‘We’re Putting More Resources’ into Police Because Police Presence Decreases Crime ‘Dramatically’

On Friday’s “CNN Newsroom,” San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Ahsha Safai discussed the retail theft problems in the city and said that “when we do have police in those areas, the crime drops dramatically.” And that’s why “We’re putting more resources back into our police department to ensure that they have the appropriate staffing levels.”

Safai said that the bulk of retail theft in the city is organized retail theft, and that these thefts are “not being prosecuted on the level that I think they need to be.”

Safai also stated that the city has called on Walgreens “to invest more resources.” And “I am also on the Budget Committee. We’re putting more resources back into our police department to ensure that they have the appropriate staffing levels. Because when we do have police in those areas, the crime drops dramatically.”

He added that the shoplifting sprees are, “in some cases” due to a lack of police.

