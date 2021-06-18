Ted Cruz on Biden-Harris Border Response: ‘It’s Almost Like a Comedy Show’

Friday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) criticized President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for their response to the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cruz deemed Harris’ response to be “almost like a comedy show.”

“It is a complete and total abdication by the federal government,” he said. “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are quite simply not doing their job and refusing to enforce the law, and they’ve created an unmitigated crisis at the border. A couple of months ago, I took 19 senators down to the border to see firsthand what was happening, and I’ve been to the border many times – it is worse than it has ever been. We had just, last month, over 180,000 people crossed illegally last month.”

“We’re on pace for 2 million people to cross illegally, and Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have zero intention of doing anything,” Cruz continued. “That’s why they won’t go to the border. Kamala, at this point, it’s almost like a comedy show … She’ll go everywhere except the border because she’s afraid of what’s going on down there, and they have no solutions.”

The Texas Republican also praised law enforcement from beyond Texas’ borders for coming to his state to aid with the crisis.

“I think it is a very good thing that we’re seeing states stepping up,” Cruz added. “We’re glad to always welcome law enforcement, whether from Florida or other states, to come to Texas. The State of Texas has been leading when it comes to securing the border for a long time. I’m glad that we see the governor and state legislature investing and finishing the border wall, but for years we’ve had Texas Department of Public Safety officers patrolling the border.”

“I’ve been out on them, and I tell you, you know what’s crazy?” he continued. “The Texas DPS has better equipment than the feds. Their boats are better. Planes are better. I’ve been up in the DPS plane with incredible infrared technology where you can go eight miles away and up in the air, and there are two or three coyotes … when you have border patrol agents able to do their job, they can stop and intercept them.”

