GOP Rep. Fitzpatrick: ‘Dismayed’ the Right Is Disrespecting FBI with 1/6 False Flag Theory

Representative Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he was “dismayed’ that some on the right are disrespecting FBI by believing that the January 6 Capitol attack was a “false flag operation” by the FBI.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “As you’re talking about bipartisanship on the issues, Congressman Fitzpatrick, I have to ask about some conspiracies that are still happening out there in a very robust way. Some of your fellow House Republicans are embracing a completely baseless conspiracy that the January 6th Capitol attack was a false flag operation carried out by the FBI. You’re not only one of ten Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump over the insurrection. You spent 14 years working for the FBI. What’s your response?”

Fitzpatrick said, “I will tell you, being a lifelong FBI agent, I will tell you starting in New York, ending in LA and serving across the globe when I got sworn into Congress in 2017, I’ve been very, very taken back and dismayed at the disrespect that law enforcement is being given across the board, both on the left and the right, quite frankly. On the left with local police and on right with the FBI in fact, just this week, the FBI got attacked twice, once from my Democratic colleagues on the intel committee on which I sit and later by my colleagues on the right who are coming up with this theory that somehow FBI is behind January 6th, which is incredibly irresponsible. Anybody who understands the criminal code knows that a federal agent cannot engage in a conspiracy, because they’re acting within the scope of their employment. So the facts don’t even follow. I think the rhetoric is dangerous, and it has to stop.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN