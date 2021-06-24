Ana Navarro: Critical Race Theory Was Demonized and Weaponized by Republicans

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that Critical Race Theory is a manufactured issue being demonized and weaponized by Republicans.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “They don’t want to teach that history of race, but they seem to be very interested in history when it comes to taking down Confederate statues. Then we have to preserve history, interesting. Ana, why wouldn’t the military want to study white extremism right now?”

Navarro said, “Of course, they should. We all saw January 6th. Listen, General Milley, the military commanders have under them men and women of all creeds, all colors, all ethnicities fighting and serving under the same flag. I can’t get past the hypocrisy of all these Republicans supporting Juneteenth but not wanting to teach what’s behind Juneteenth.”

She continued, “This is a manufactured issue. Republicans have always been very effective and very good at coining terms and phrases that they demonize and weaponize and turn into wedge issues and bogey monsters. That’s what they’re doing with the teaching of race. If after the racial reckoning we had in this country you don’t understand the need to learn the history of what has brought us here. I don’t know where you have been.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN