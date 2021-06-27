Cassidy: I Expect McConnell Will Support Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” said that he expected Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) would support the bipartisan infrastructure deal.

On the deal he helped negotiate, Cassidy said, “It is going to provide the infrastructure that the American people want that they need. That’ll make our country prosperous for all Americans.”

Anchor Chuck Todd said, “Senator McConnell, we know if he does not like something, he can convince about 40 Republicans voting no. Is he still comfortable of where this deal is going even though he does not personally support it?”

Cassidy said, “If we can pull this off, I think Mitch will favor it.”

Cassidy said that McConnell, among other Republican senators, were upset initially when President Biden had said on Thursday that he would not pass a bipartisan infrastructure deal unless a reconciliation bill was also passed in tandem.

On President Biden saying Thursday that he would not pass a bipartisan infrastructure deal unless a reconciliation bill was also passed, but then walking that back on Saturday, Cassidy said, “Now, he didn’t like the president, throwing the wrench in there, saying, listen, the two are tied together. That’s not what we were told, and so, of course, that caused a little bit of a, ‘Hmm, let’s think about this.’ But I think Mitch McConnell wants infrastructure as much as anyone else. He wants the jobs that this will create. I think Leader McConnell will be for it if it continues to come together as it is.”

