GOP Rep. Green: Dems Not Wanting Accountability from China for COVID ‘Raises a Great Question’

During a Tuesday appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Mark Green (R-TN) called into question why his Democratic colleagues are refusing to investigate the origins of COVID-19.

Green said Democrats “clearly” do not want to get to the bottom of COVID’s origins and the efforts made by the Chinese Communist Party to cover up a lab leak.

“[Democrats will] attack an American company that had a spill in its virus line, but they won’t attack the, you know, Chinese Communist Party for actually hiding all of this, you know, working with the World Health Organization to hide it, and Americans died. I mean, it’s horrific, and they won’t investigate it,” Green lamented.

“I think it’s high time to understand who is being paid by the Chinese Communist Party, OK?” host Maria Bartiromo stated. “It is high time to understand who in Congress is being paid and funded by the CCP.”

“Can you give us that answer? Who has taken money from the CCP?” she asked.

Green agreed with Bartiromo and replied, “Well, I don’t have that number. I can tell you that I haven’t, and I’m sure most Republicans, probably no Republicans, have. I mean, we want accountability with China. The fact that they don’t raises a great question.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent