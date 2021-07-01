AZ AG Brnovich on SCOTUS Upholding State Voting Law: ‘Great Day’ for Constitution, Rule of Law, Voter Integrity

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) on Thursday touted the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the Arizona law that bans ballot harvesting and a policy that throws out ballots cast by voters in precincts in which they do not reside.

Brnovich called the decision a “great day for the Constitution, for the rule of law and for anyone that believes in voter integrity.” He argued for being able to have “faith” in the voting process.

“I think it’s a great day for the Constitution, for the rule of law and for anyone that believes in voter integrity, and that’s really what this case was about,” Brnovich advised. “It was about what does the Constitution allow states to do, and can states enact common-sense election integrity measures? And the resounding answer is yes.”

“What this case was always about and what these common-sense election integrity measures about is making sure people have confidence in the results,” he added. “And at the end of the day, the hypocrisy of the left is being fully exposed because they essentially want to nationalize elections. We see that with S1; we see that with HB1. And the reality is, regardless of who you are, we want to have faith in the process.”

