McCaskill: I’m Going to Make My Family Watch Capitol Riot Video ‘Every Fourth of July Going Forward’

MSNBC contributor and former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that she is starting a “new family tradition” of watching videos of the January 6 Capitol Hill riot on the Fourth of July.

Co-host Joe Scarborough said, “Let’s also remember the words that Jim Clyburn told us this morning. He said America is a great country. We must extend its promise to all and remain in constant pursuit of its perfection. A good reminder, Willie, on this Fourth of July weekend.”

Co-host Willie Geist said, “It is. On the Fourth of July, so much over the years has felt like a throwback looking backward to the urgency of all those core, fundamental democrat issues and ideals. But they feel more urgent now today, in the last several years in particular. After what we saw around the election, a shaking of the foundation of one of our core, democratic institutions, and that is the peaceful transfer of power. Claire McCaskill, I’m interested in your thoughts your thoughts as we head into this Fourth of July weekend?”

McCaskill said, “We’re going to start a new family tradition in my family. On the Fourth of July and every Fourth of July going forward, we’re going to watch that video that The New York Times put together of January 6.”

