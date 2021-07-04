GOP Sen. Moran on Court-Packing Push: ‘We Ought to Be Celebrating an Independent Court’

Sunday on “Fox News Live,” Sen. Jerry Moran (R-KS) sounded off on the Democrats’ recent push to pack the U.S. Supreme Court.

Instead of trying to expand the courts, Moran said Americans should be “celebrating an independent court” that makes decisions based on what the Constitution says.

“We do live in the greatest country on Earth and the history of the world. We have so much to be thankful for, and it doesn’t seem that on Independence Day, the day in which we honor our history and our future, we recognize what we’ve come through and where we have to go, that the conversation is now packing the court,” Moran advised. “I mean, what we ought to be doing is celebrating the Constitution of the United States and the freedoms and liberties it provides. And we ought to be celebrating an independent court that makes decisions based upon the words of the Constitution and based upon the statutes that Congress passes. And when we don’t get the result we want from a court, the response should not be, ‘Well, let’s put a bunch more justices of on the court.’ The response should be we honor the fact we live in a country with the rule of law.”

