Kennedy: ‘Critical Race Theory Is as Dumb as a Bag of Hair’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) blasted Critical Race Theory, calling it “as dumb as a bag of hair.”

Kennedy called the curriculum a “fairy tale,” which he lamented is being promoted by not only many Democrats but also President Joe Biden and his administration.

“Critical Race Theory is a fairy tale promoted by many — not all, but many — of my Democratic colleagues, including the Biden White House,” Kennedy outlined. “Critical Race Theory teaches that America is totally screwed; we need to just tear it down and start over. Critical Race Theory teaches that the primary reason that America was founded was to maintain white supremacy — not freedom, not the rule of law, not equal opportunity, not personal responsibility, but white supremacy. Critical Race Theory also teaches that non-black Americans are racist; that they don’t much like black people — whether those non-black Americans realize it or not. That is why Critical Race Theory also teaches that white children are born bad. It teaches that black children are born trapped; there’s almost no hope for them. It’s a very fatalistic point of view.”

“In my judgment, Critical Race Theory is cynical, ahistorical, sophomoric, insipid and dumb as a bag of hair,” he concluded.

