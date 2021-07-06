Matthew Dowd: ‘January 6 Was Worse than 9/11’ — Continuing ‘to Rip Our Country Apart’

Matthew Dowd said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that the January 6 Capitol riot was worse than the 9/11 terror attacks because Republicans are continuing the “big lie” that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, which is ripping our country apart.

Dowd said, “I think it is much worse than it was on January 6. It’s much worse than it was in November. It’s much worse after January 6th. Part of the problem is because there’s been no accountability, it’s given permission to do more of this. Not only it’s given permission to just average people out there who might do crazy things, it’s allowed the Republicans just to continue this big lie that they’ve pushed across. Yesterday I was in Kentucky. I decided to go to Lincoln’s birthplace and his boyhood home. I was reflecting about it because one of the things Lincoln said is, America will never be destroyed from outside. America will destroy itself. I think that’s what I fear about right now. One of the things if you think about this, what would happen if after 9/11 we had done nothing? Think about that if we had done nothing after 9/11.”

He added, “To me, although there was less loss of life on January 6, January 6 was worse than 9/11 because it’s continued to rip our country apart and give permission for people to pursue autocratic means. So I think we’re in a much worse place than we have been. I think we’re in the most perilous point in time since 1861 in the advent of the Civil War.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN