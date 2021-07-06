Wenstrup on COVID-19 Probe: ‘Democrats Have Buried Their Heads in the Sand’

During a Tuesday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) accused Democratic lawmakers of having “buried their heads in the sand” when it comes to investigating the origins of COVID-19.

Wenstrup said after doing a report on the virus’ origins, “all things are pointing” to it coming from a lab. He stressed the importance of continuing to pursue the coronavirus’ origins.

“As far as pursuing the origin, I think it’s hugely important,” Wenstrup emphasized. “I served on our board of health in Cincinnati, Ohio, and we had nothing the size of COVID, but you have got to have the correct data. You have got to have honesty, and have you got have transparency. Unfortunately, this gain of function research is accepted by many in the scientific community to be OK. Dr. Fauci in 2012 said that … doing this gain of function research, which makes the virus more infectious to humans, he said the benefits are worth the risk. I think a lot of people would disagree with that today as we have seen what has happened, and the whole world has been affected by this. We are going to continue to investigate this.”

He continued, “We did an interim report about the origins of COVID, and all things are pointing to the lab — not necessarily intentional. But to be in denial afterward has been a real problem and allowed this to spread. Then we also have our task force, which has engaged with many of the scientists. And this is Republican-only. And we had one of the scientists come from Berkeley, and he said he was given a hard time because he was going to talk to Republicans, and he said, ‘I will talk to Democrats as well.’ So, I don’t know why they want to bury their heads in the sand on this, predominantly. I will say that Facebook allows the conversation now, and we have our First Amendment right on Facebook to discuss genetic engineering. So, I think there is a lot of cover-up, and that doesn’t help us if we don’t get to the truth, especially for the future.”

