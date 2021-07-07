Cotton: Dems Ignoring and Even ‘Releasing Criminals’ While Taking Away Self-Defense

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) reacted to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (D) gun violence proposals by comparing them to President Joe Biden’s gun control push, and stating, “the government is turning a blind eye, and in some cases, even releasing criminals on the street to terrorize and victimize our citizens, while trying to take away the means of self-defense from law-abiding citizens.”

Cotton said, “The epidemic that Andrew Cuomo should try to handle is the epidemic of sexual harassment and sexual assault allegations against him from all the young women who used to work with him in Democratic politics. But this is of a piece with what Joe Biden proposed a couple of weeks ago, to confiscate the rifles of law-abiding citizens, bought, in part, in many cases, to protect themselves from the breakdown of law and order in our cities. It would do nothing to stem the flow — or stem the violence from soft on crime policies, almost all of which — crimes are committed in cities with handguns, not with rifles. So, think about that, the government is turning a blind eye, and in some cases, even releasing criminals on the street to terrorize and victimize our citizens, while trying to take away the means of self-defense from law-abiding citizens.”

