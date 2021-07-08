MSNBC’s Hayes on Vaccine Skeptics: ‘All of Them — from Donald Trump to Tucker Carlson Are Cowards’

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes said Thursday on his show “All In” that former President Donald Trump, Fox News host Tucker Carlson and “the rest of the conservative movement” are cowards for not aggressively promoting the coronavirus vaccine and asking questions.

After playing a clip of Fox & Friends hosts complaining about Dr. Anthony Fauci, Hayes said, “I mean, your doctor should be pushy with you in circumstances like this, honestly. It is a matter of life and death. The Centers for Disease Control say, according to preliminary data, 99.5% of COVID deaths in the U.S. over the past six months occurred in unvaccinated people. And yet, we continue to see this very worrying dangerous trend of the right-wing media. You saw some of it there, people of the most conservative parts of the country turning against the vaccine. The leaders of this movement are cowardly. They refuse to have the courage of their convictions. They will not come out and say they are against the vaccine. Instead, they take this straw-man stance saying they’re just against anyone trying to promote the vaccine or heaven forbid mandate it.”

He continued, “So on the ‘Fox & Friends’ and others on the right say they don’t want anybody try to convince them to take the shot. They don’t want it mandated. They just want it out there. What they’re saying is you don’t want people to get the vaccine. Come out and say it, but they won’t say it. Because that means you want people to die. Those are the options right now.”

On Trump, Hayes said, “The exiled former president has occasionally half-heartedly made an argument, telling the crowd at CPAC back in February, ‘Everybody go get your shot.’ He’s not leaning into it. At the end of the day, he’s just as scared of the anti-vaxxers in the base as the rest of his party, the rest of the conservative movement. All of them, from Donald Trump to Tucker Carlson, are cowards when it comes down to it. They’re just chasing after the base. They’re chasing the base. They’re not leading.”

