AR Gov. Hutchinson: There’s ‘Nothing Dramatic’ in Biden’s Door-to-Door Vaccine Push

Governor Asa Hutchinson (R-AR) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that there was “nothing dramatic” about President Joe Biden advocating a door-to-door vaccination push.

In a video, President Biden said, “We need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, oftentimes door-to-door to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus.”

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “He made it clear that he didn’t mean having federal officials going door-to-door. There is a federal outreach effort. Are you going to be cooperating with that? How do you respond to some of your fellow governors who say they don’t want the federal government a part of this?”

Hutchinson said, “Whenever we have a low vaccination rates we want all the help we can in order to accomplish a mutual goal and increasing vaccinations. Long before President Biden said that, we have community organizations that’s helping us. We have churches going into homes. We have people that go in to those that are bedridden so they can have access to the vaccine. There’s nothing dramatic about what the president said in itself. No one wants an agent knocking on a door. But we want those that do not have access otherwise to make sure they know about it and having the information. Not everybody goes on the internet. Not everybody has that access. How do you get information to them? We want our churches involved. we want our communities, organizations, if it means going into a community door-by-door and letting them know of this, then that’s okay.”

