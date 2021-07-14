Dem Sen. Blumenthal: Texas Dems ‘Brave’ and Filibuster Has Been Used ‘for Partisan Ends’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) praised the “brave and persevering Texas legislators” who have fled the state to prevent the passage of voting legislation, and argued that the filibuster needs to be altered or abolished because it “has been used and misused and overused by Mitch McConnell and the Republicans for partisan ends.”

Blumenthal said, “Well, first, let me pay tribute to those brave and persevering Texas legislators who have come to Washington in an effort to persuade us to do the right thing and save democracy.”

He later stated that more Democrats have come to his position that “we need to radically reform or abolish the filibuster.” Because “they’ve seen how it has been used and misused and overused by Mitch McConnell and the Republicans for partisan ends.”

