Gallego: ‘Very Dumb’ Trump Didn’t Act Alone, There ‘Should Be Consequences’ for Aiding Coup Attempt

Representative Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that former President Donald Trump was a “very dumb man” who could not have attempted a “coup” after the 2020 election without help.

Gallego said there must be consequences for those who helped the former president.

Mitchell said, “I was reporting at the time, the selection of those civilians who were all people of a particular political stripe to be in the pentagon when they had no experience and no reason for being in there, was certainly a red warning sign. That was happening in plain sight.”

Discussing General Mark Milley pushing back on Trump, Gallego said, “Being part of the military is not always going to be our safety net. Think about this General Flynn could have potentially been back in the Pentagon, and he is pretty as much of a QAnon nut as you can get. It is the lawyers. It is the civilian people. It is the secretaries of this cabinet that are serving on corporate boards and being treated as if they weren’t part of the insurrection that enabled this feeble man.”

He added, “Donald Trump is a very dumb man. He could not have done this on his own. The fact is there were active people that were really smart about operating the levels of government that put him in this position that almost attempted a coup. So we can’t just rely on the military. We have to make sure we have civil society and civil servants that are going to protect the Constitution, and when they don’t, there should be consequences. We shouldn’t just invite them back as if nothing happened.”

